Nagpur police seize mobile phones, sim cards from K'taka jail in Nitin Gadkari threat calls case

Nagpur police have recovered two mobile phones and as many sim cards from a jail in Karnataka’s Belagavi, days after a person made threat calls to Union minister Nitin Gadkari’s office here identifying himself as a jail inmate, an official said.

On March 21, three calls were made to the BJP leader’s public relations office in Nagpur. The caller, who identified himself as one Jayesh Pujari, alias Jayesh Kantha, demanded Rs 10 crore and threatened to harm the minister if the money was not paid.

As part of their investigation, the local police with the help of their Belagavi counterparts searched the premises of Hindalga Central Jail in the Karnataka city where a man named Jayesh Pujari is serving a life sentence, said Nagpur police chief Amitesh Kumar.

During the search, two mobile phones and two sim cards were recovered from the jail premises, he said. The official said they will seek Pujari’s remand for his custodial interrogation as his name had also been used to make similar calls to the minister’s office demanding Rs 100 crore in January.

The Nagpur police had then questioned Pujari but he had denied having any role in the calls, said an official had said then.