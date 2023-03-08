Nagpur police takes action against 5,000 people amid Holi celebration

The police had made special arrangements in the backdrop of Holi. Although there was no untoward incident, the traffic branch took action against 5,000 people on both days.

Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar had ordered the police to carry out combing operations at sensitive places to keep a check on criminals. A police nakabandi drive was carried out at every main square. On the day of Holi, police were seen on the streets around the clock. Therefore, criminals or miscreants could not raise their heads.

Meanwhile, police led by the deputy commissioner of the traffic branch Chetna Tidke, took action against 129 drunk drivers in two days and seized 85 vehicles. The action was taken against 307 persons who were found to be sitting 'triple seat' on bikes. Penal action was taken against 4,763 persons who were going in the opposite direction, not using seat belts, and helmets, parking in the wrong places, and violating traffic rules.

"There was a heavy police presence for Holi-Dhulwadi. Due to the contribution of police officers and personnel, there was no untoward incident on Holi," said Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar.