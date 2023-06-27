Nagpur: Policeman ends life by coming into contact with electric DP

A 40-year-old police officer from the city, who was said to be experiencing depression, tragically took his own life on Monday afternoon in Pension Nagar by coming into contact with an electricity distribution point (DP). The individual, identified as Constable Kashinath Karade, originally from Satara but residing in a rented house in Pension Nagar, succumbed to the incident.

According to the reports, Karade, who was assigned to Police Headquarters and had previously served in the army, had been experiencing heightened tension in recent days. Tragically, on Monday afternoon, he approached an electricity distribution point located in front of his residence. He opened the door and put his hand inside it. Karade got electrocuted almost immediately.

A passerby noticed the incident and promptly alerted the police, who swiftly responded to the scene. The Gittikhadan police arrived at the location and subsequently transferred Karade's body to Mayo Hospital. Currently, a case of accidental death has been registered, and an investigation into the matter has been initiated.

Surveillance footage from a nearby CCTV camera captured Karade approaching the electricity distribution point (DP) and opening its door. He then takes a few steps back, appearing to engage with his mobile phone briefly before swiftly returning towards the DP. Karade touches the DP, resulting in him collapsing to the ground. Shortly after, he rises to his feet, once again coming into contact with the electric wire inside the DP before collapsing to the ground, seemingly lifeless.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the city's police circles and has also brought attention to the issue of mental health among police personnel.