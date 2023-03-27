Nagpur: Prices of vegetables marginally higher

Prices of vegetables are only slightly higher, though the summer season has started in Nagpur, and there has been no major upswing there in the last fifteen days, giving much-needed relief to the consumers.

The reason is stated to be an ample supply of vegetables coupled with a favourable climate. Market sources told Lokmat Times that though rains lashed Western Maharashtra in the last few days, cloudy weather in Nagpur without rains created a favourable atmosphere for the good supply of vegetables.

Coupled with this, due to heavy rains in the last season, the water table in Vidarbha was very high.

So, farmers are not facing a scarcity of water. Most of the farmers have also installed irrigation facilities, due to which they can grow vegetables all year round, maintaining a constant supply in the market.

As a result, the prices of cauliflower, leaf cabbage, spinach, tomatoes, and coriander are under control. However, the supply of green chillies is coming from Buldhana, Paratwada, Mauda tehsil near Nagpur, and other areas, due to which the price of green chillies has reached Rs 40 per kg in the wholesale market.

Sources said that at present, the arrival of vegetables has increased in Kalamana and Cotton Markets. Vegetables such as bitter gourd, ash gourd, capsicum, jackfruit, green chillies, and fenugreek are priced between Rs 40 to Rs 60, while those of brinjal, cauliflower, cabbage, tomato, spinach, amaranthus, pumpkin, and bottle gourd are priced in the range of Rs 10 to Rs 25 per kg.

According to sources, every day near about 110 to 120 public carriers of vegetables are coming to Cotton Market every day. The quality of vegetables is also good.

Lemon prices continue to be on higher side

In Kalamna vegetable market, the price of lemons continued to be high even after 15 days.

Depending on the quality, 100 lemons are available in the range of Rs 300-Rs 400.

In retail market at Sakkardara, however, only 60 lemons are available for Rs 400.

Their prices have increased since lemons. are in good demand in summer.

squushes and sharbat for producing cooling effect and quench thirst and also prevent dehydration.

Currently, lemon supply is coming to Nagpur from the whole of South India as the size of lemons in Vidarbha is small and supply is also not good due to heavy rains sometime back. The prices are likely to come down when supply improves next month, sources informed.

Vegetable prices Rs/kg