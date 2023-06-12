Nagpur: Quick action saves lives, baby delivered inside autorickshaw at hospital entrance

As the woman reached the hospital entrance in an autorickshaw, she suddenly experienced labour pains. Realizing the urgency of the situation, the doctor and nurse swiftly conducted the delivery right inside the autorickshaw. With their immediate action and prompt medical care, both the mother and baby are safe and in good condition.

The security guard promptly informed the doctor about the ongoing delivery inside the autorickshaw, which was happening near the emergency department of the medical college. Without wasting a moment, the doctor, along with healthcare workers Vandana Bhoir and Zulfi Ali, rushed to the autorickshaw with the necessary equipment and supplies. With their collective efforts and the utmost care, they successfully carried out the delivery within the autorickshaw.

Following the delivery, the newborn was directed to a paediatrician in the emergency section of the medicine department for further evaluation. Once it was confirmed that the baby was in a stable condition, both the mother and child were transferred to the gynaecology ward.

The grateful relatives expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the medical team, acknowledging their timely and attentive care that ensured the safety of the mother and child. The dedicated efforts of Varsha Badki, Hema Bopche, and Shraddha Dhargave played a significant role in successfully managing this challenging delivery.