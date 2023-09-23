Nagpur Rains: 1 dead, over 140 families rescued

A woman died at her house in Ehbab Colony amid the heavy downpour early on Saturday morning. The deceased was identified as Meera Pilley. The rescue team shifted 140 families to safer places. They also rescued 40 students from a deaf and dumb school.Several roads and residential areas have been inundated, said officials. The administration has declared a holiday for schools as a precautionary measure.

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation has advised people not to step out of their homes unless for important work. Due to continuous rains, many city roads are waterlogged, it said.The Nagpur centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said “severe/moderate thunderstorm with lightning” will likely continue at isolated places in Nagpur, Bhandara and Gondia districts. There is also a possibility of “intense rain at isolated places” in these areas, it said.Light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at many places in Wardha and some parts of Chandrapur, Bhandara and Gondia districts.