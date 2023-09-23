Nagpur Rains: Devendra Fadnavis urges people to remain calm and not believe in rumours

Heavy rains flooded many parts of Nagpur city. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is closely monitoring the situation. Fadnavis, who is an MLA from Nagpur, took to X in the morning to share that he was continuously monitoring the rain situation in the city.

"There has been incessant rainfall due to which the Ambazari lake is overflowing. The low-lying area around it is affected more due to this. Other parts of the city too are affected," said his office on X. Fadnavis also appealed to people not to believe in any rumours.The Nagpur Municipal Corporation has advised people not to step out of their homes unless necessary. Light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at many places in Wardha and some parts of Chandrapur, Bhandara and Gondia districts. Light rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over Amravati, Yavatmal and Gadchiroli, it added.