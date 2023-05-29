Nagpur receives sudden rainfall, brings relief from hot and humid weather

In the late afternoon, around 3 p.m., the sky filled with rising clouds and a refreshing breeze replaced the numbing heat of the scorching morning sun. At the same time, the unexpected arrival of rain triggered a wave of panic among the people.

The rain has been playing its game for the last few days, bringing about a shift in the weather with relentless downpours and heavy rainfall. Today, after enduring the scorching sun throughout the day, the afternoon arrived with a sudden gust of wind and the emergence of lightning, followed by a downpour.

The talukas of Mohadi and Pauni in the Bhandara district experienced rainfall accompanied by strong winds, along with instances of hailstorms in certain areas. This sudden weather change created a rush of people in both rural and urban areas. The rain drenched the freshly harvested summer paddy, leading to the potential risk of spoilage. Harvesting costs are expected to rise due to the need to collect standing paddy from the ground.