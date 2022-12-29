Nagpur records 13.8 degrees temperature climate 

Despite the Met Office's prediction of no significant change in the lowest temperatures, all cities in Vidarbha had a drop of 1.7 degrees to 6.6 degrees on Thursday compared to Wednesday.

However, minimum temperatures remained above average. On Thursday, Nagpur reported a minimum temperature of 13.8 degrees (1.2 degrees above average), a 4.9-degree increase from Wednesday.

Yavatmal had the highest temperature in the region at 19.0 degrees (4.9 degrees above average), while Gondia had the lowest at 10.4 degrees (1.8 degrees below normal). The minimum temperatures recorded in other cities in Vidarbha are as follows, in decreasing order: Akola 17.9 degrees (4.6 degrees above normal), Chandrapur 17.6 degrees (4.3 degrees above normal), Buldhana 15.6 degrees (1.5 degrees above normal), Wardha 15.6 degrees (2.9 degrees above normal), Washim 15.2 degrees, Amravati 14.7 degrees (0.5 degrees above normal), and Gadchiroli 13.9 degrees.