Nagpur records 61 dengue patients; one fatality reported

The incidence of dengue cases in Nagpur is on the rise, with a steady increase in the number of patients. Out of the 592 individuals who underwent testing in the city, 61 of them tested positive for dengue. The majority of these patients hail from East Nagpur. Tragically, Jogeshwar Hirwani, a resident of Vijay Nagar area, succumbed to dengue, as per the reports in regional media.

The escalating dengue cases in the city have become a major concern for the civic health department, posing a significant challenge to gain control. Over half of the 61 reported cases in Nagpur have emerged within the past month alone. To combat the situation, the NMC's health department has taken proactive measures by raising awareness about dengue and conducting pesticide spraying in various areas of the city.