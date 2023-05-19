Nagpur reports 3 suspected heat stroke deaths

The rising temperatures in the sub-capital are becoming extremely difficult to endure. It is affecting people's health, and in the past three days, three deaths due to heat stroke have been reported. However, the NMC health department is considering these deaths as suspected cases of heat stroke. Officials have mentioned that they will confirm the cause of death once they receive the post-mortem report.

Nagpur has experienced temperatures ranging from 42 to 43 degrees Celsius over the past four days. Consequently, there is a strong emphasis on taking special precautions when venturing outdoors during daylight hours.

The NMC health department has received reports of three individuals suspected to have suffered from heat stroke in the past three days. Two of the patients were discovered deceased in the medical ward, while the other patient passed away in the Gandhibagh zone area. One of the deceased individuals has been identified as a resident of Jattrodi, while the identities of the other two are still unknown. All three bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. The precise cause of death will be determined once the post-mortem report is available.