Nagpur: School peon sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for sexually exploiting minor girl

On Tuesday, District Judge 1 and Additional Sessions Judge M S Azmi sentenced Kishor Kalamkar Patil (45) to 15 years in jail for sexually exploiting a minor girl for three years. Patil was also convicted of criminal intimidation and sentenced to one year in prison.

Patil, who worked as a peon at an English-medium school, sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl in her home from January 20, 2013, to December 17, 2016, according to the prosecution. The victim, a Standard IX student, notified her teacher, who immediately notified the principal.

Patil allegedly forced the victim to take three pregnancy tests. The victim’s mother consulted a psychiatrist to counsel the girl. The mother was then advised to file a police report against the perpetrator. The victim’s mother went to Gittikhadan Police with the help and support of a Child Line Team member.

Patil was charged on January 20, 2018, under Sections 376 (2) and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well as Sections 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. On January 21, 2018, Patil was arrested by the police.