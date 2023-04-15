Nagpur: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut meets former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

On Saturday morning, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut visited the residence of former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in Civil Lines, and the two leaders held a private discussion, without involving other supporters. Following the meeting, they stated that they had talked about arrangements for the upcoming Vajramuth meeting.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut arrived in Nagpur on Friday and held meetings with Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders to review the preparations for the upcoming Vajramutha meeting. On Saturday morning, Raut visited former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's residence, where Deshmukh's wife and a former MLA were also present. After an hour-long closed-door meeting, Raut spoke to the media and made a statement regarding the arrest of opposition leaders.

Sanjay Raut expressed his disappointment with the government's failure to bring back black money. He criticized the government for its actions against opposition leaders and their meetings, stating that in Nagpur, a city known for its diverse society and culture, such actions were not necessary. He mentioned the recent rallies and legal actions taken to prevent opposition meetings as evidence of such unnecessary actions.