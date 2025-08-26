Nagpur Shocker: Woman Raped and Robbed After Being Lured With Work Offer

Nagpur: 50-year-old maid allegedly raped and robbed in pretext of providing work. This heinous incident took place in the limits of Pratapnagar police station. Case has been registered against the accused and police has started the search operation. According to the information this crime took place on August 22 while maid was walking home, man stopped her in Pratapnagar area and lured her that he has job opportunity for her.

Maid believed him and went with him. However he advantage of her need and took her to an empty apartment in a deserted place. There he allegedly raped her. The maid fled with 3,500 rupees and 90,000 rupees worth of jewelry from her purse. After two days, she filed a complaint, and the police have registered a case and are searching for the man using CCTV footage.

Earlier a disturbing video has emerged from Nagpur , concerning netizens and shows the lack of emergency services in the state. A video shows a man carrying his wife's dead body on his motorcycle after she died in a road accident. According to reports, he was transporting his dead wife's body to his hometown after not receiving any help from others.

The incident was reported on the Nagpur-Jabalpur National Highway at around 12 pm near the Morfata area under the Deolapar police jurisdiction, according to the News18 report. The deceased woman, identified as Gyarsi Amit Yadav, died on the spot after a speeding truck hit her on the highway.