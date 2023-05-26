Nagpur temples implement clothing guidelines, restricting revealing attire for devotees

The Maharashtra Temple Federation has announced the implementation of a clothing guideline in four temples in Nagpur starting today. In the coming month, the federation plans to extend this rule to over 300 temples across the state. During a press conference, the federation clearly stated that devotees who come for worship will not be allowed inside if they wear tight, revealing, or inappropriate clothing.

The trustees of four temples in Nagpur have made a decision to refuse entry to individuals wearing clothes that reveal their bodies. This follows a similar decision made earlier by the Tuljapur temple committee, which was later reversed within a few hours. However, the rule is now being implemented in the four temples in Nagpur starting today. It is important to note that Western clothing is not completely prohibited. The federation clarified that individuals wearing pants and shirts will not face opposition, but those dressed in provocative or fashionable attire will be denied entry.

Starting today, new guidelines regarding appropriate attire have been implemented in four temples located in Nagpur. These temples include Gopal Krishna Temple in Dhantoli, Sankatmochan Panchmukhi Hanuman Temple in Bellori, Brihaspati Temple in Kanholibara, and Durgamata Temple Hilltop. Notably, devotees who arrive wearing revealing clothing will be provided with garments by the temple committee to cover their body parts. The Maharashtra Temple Federation also raised a question about the lack of appropriate clothing standards in government offices if temples, considered sacred places, enforce such rules.