Nagpur Tragedy: 4-Year-Old Boy Killed in School Bus Accident in Kalmeshwar; Driver Booked for Negligence

Maharashtra: In an tragic road accident in Nagpur, a four year old boy died in Nagpur's Kalmeshwar area. According to reports this accident took place on Friday October 17 morning, when he came under wheels.

According to PTI, deceased boy was the son of Zilla Parishad teacher, he was run over by a bus of St Joseph School. Deceased Parth, ran in front of the bus, which started around the same time and sustained sever injuries. On other hand his sister was boarding the vehicle when the incident took place.

Following the accident, boy was rushed to nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead. School bus driver got booked for rash and negligence while driving. This incident has created a serious concern among the road safety and alertness.