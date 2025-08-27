Nagpur Tragedy: Mother and Son Among Three Killed in Lightning Strike

Nagpur, Maharashtra (August 27, 2025): Three people died after being struck by lightning during rains in parts of Nagpur district on Wednesday afternoon. The incident occurred in Dhapewada village of Kalmeshwar taluka. According to the reports, Vandana Prakash Patil (37), her son Omprakash Patil (18) and 60-year-old woman were killed while working in the fields. The bodies have been sent for postmortem after police completed the on-site investigation.

The tragedy on Ganesh Chaturthi has left the village in mourning. Following the tragedy, Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule expressed grief on social media.

"A heart-wrenching incident occurred in Dhapewada, Kalmeshwar taluka of Nagpur district, where a mother, her son, and a farm laborer working in the field tragically died due to a lightning strike in the afternoon. My heartfelt condolences to all those who lost their lives in this tragic incident. May God grant peace to their souls. I share in the grief of their families. Om Shanti!" Bawankule wrote in Marathi on X (formerly Twitter).

नागपूर जिल्ह्यातील कळमेश्वर तालुक्यातील धापेवाडा बु. शिवारात दुपारी वीज पडून आई, मुलगा आणि शेतात काम करणाऱ्या एका मजुराचा दुर्दैवी मृत्यू झाल्याची अत्यंत वेदनादायक घटना घडली आहे.



या दुर्दैवी घटनेत प्राण गमावलेल्या सर्वांना माझी भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली. ईश्वर त्यांच्या आत्म्यांना… — Chandrashekhar Bawankule (@cbawankule) August 27, 2025

A similar incident took place in Wardha district’s Karanja Ghadge area a day earlier. According to the reports, two brothers, Ritesh Moreswar Sarode (28) and Raju Tarachand Sarode (16) died while working in the fields during rain accompanied by lightning.