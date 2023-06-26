Nagpur: Tragic death of captured tiger raises controversy over treatment facility choice

In a tragic incident, the tiger that was captured from the South Umred range of Nagpur forest division on June 19th, has unfortunately died during treatment at the Transit Treatment Centre (TTC) in Seminary Hills on the night of June 24th.

A post-mortem examination was conducted, and the carcass was cremated following the protocols of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). However, the controversy arose due to the decision to shift the injured tiger to the TTC instead of the Gorewada Wildlife Rescue Centre, as stated in the order issued by the chief wildlife warden on June 19th.

According to reports, a tiger, injured in a territorial fight with another tiger, was spotted by local villagers near Masala village in the South Umred range. The forest department was promptly informed about the presence of the injured tiger. On the same day, Maheep Gupta, the chief wildlife warden (CWW) of Maharashtra state, issued an order for the capture of the tiger, directing that it should be taken to the Gorewada Wildlife Rescue Centre in Nagpur. A rescue operation was launched and the injured tiger was successfully captured. However, instead of being taken to the Gorewada Centre located a few kilometres ahead, the tiger was taken to the Transit Treatment Centre (TTC).