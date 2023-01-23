Nagpur: Two medical students' SUVs met with an accident during racing late night

Two medical students studying their MD at a private city college in Hingana had a lucky escape while they were racing in their SUVs near Pratap Nagar square around 1.30 a.m. on Sunday.

One of the two SUVs was severely damaged, while the white SUV slammed into the compound wall of a house, damaging the house's possessions. No one was injured in the tragedy.

After supper, the two friends were leaving Sawarkar Nagar. One of the doctors, Dr Varun, is from Nagpur, while the other, Dr Abhinav, is from Haryana. According to the police, both doctors claimed they fell asleep while driving, although eyewitnesses claim the two vehicles were racing at high speeds.