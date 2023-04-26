Nagpur: Wanted criminal captured after escape from police custody

After escaping from police custody, a notorious criminal who was listed as 'wanted' has been successfully apprehended. The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Afroz Shamshad Ansari, had escaped from a salon in Bhandewadi. However, police were able to capture him near the Tukdoji statue by setting a trap.

The police had been searching for the suspect in connection with two burglary cases. On April 20, they received a tip that Afroz Shamshad Ansari was located at Santosh Salon in Bhandewadi around 1:30 PM. A police sub-inspector and constable went to the salon and found him there.

While attempting to take him into custody, Afroz began to shout and attract the attention of onlookers, including his father Shamshad Ansari, who arrived at the scene on a motorcycle. An argument broke out between the two fathers and the police. Suddenly, Afroz picked up a brick and hit himself in the head, causing chaos. Taking advantage of the commotion, Afroz's father pushed a constable and helped his son escape.

The crime branch's unit number 2 had been searching for Afroz Shamshad Ansari, who had admitted to burglary charges. After conducting a technical investigation, they located him near the Tukdoji statue, within the jurisdiction of the Hudkeshwar police station. The police formed a barricade and arrested him. Later, the crime branch handed him over to the Pardi police station. The operation was carried out by a team of police inspectors including Rahul Shire, Gajanan Chambhare, Santosh Madankar, Kishore Thakre, Sheshrao Raut, Sunil Kunwar, and Kamlesh Gehlot.