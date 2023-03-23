Nagpur: When will chargesheet be filed against Parse, asks HC

The Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court has asked the investigation officer when the chargesheet in the competent court against accused Ajit Gunwant Parse accused of cheating the director of Wazalwar Driving School Manish Wazalwar. The court has also ordered a reply to be filed on March 31.

The Ambazari police have registered an FIR against Parse on November 8, 2022, in this case. But a charge sheet has not been filed in this case so far.

The court asked due to this reason. Meanwhile, the investigation officer said that there is no need to arrest Parse to file a chargesheet. Parse has filed a pre-arrest bail application in the high court. The hearing was held before Justice Anil Pansare. Adv Devendra Chavan and Adv Raju Kadu represented Parse and Adv Sanjay Doiphode appeared for the prosecution.

Parse is also accused of defrauding Dr Rajesh Murkute of Rs 24.36 crore. Kotwali police have lodged an FIR against him in this case. Parse has filed a pre-arrest bail application in the high court in this case.

The court has adjourned the hearing on this application up to April 5 at the request of the government.