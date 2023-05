Nagpur witnesses a minimum of 15.5 degrees today

Minimum temperatures in the region have continued to rise. However, no significant shift in minimum temperatures is forecast during the following 4-5 days. Temperatures remained above average. Nagpur reported a low temperature of 15.5 degrees (1.7 degrees above average), up 0.7 degrees from Monday. Yavatmal had the highest temperature in Vidarbha, at 19.0 degrees (3.4 degrees over average), while Washim had the lowest, at 15.0 degrees.

The temperature in Chandrapur is 17.4 degrees Celsius (1.9 degrees above normal). Buldhana has a temperature of 17.2 degrees (2.3 above normal). 17.0 degrees Akola (2.7 degrees above normal) Amravati has a temperature of 16.8 degrees (1.9 degrees above normal). Wardha has a temperature of 15.6 degrees (1.5 degrees above normal). Gadchiroli has a temperature of 15.4 degrees. 15.2 degrees in Gondia (1.7 degrees above normal)