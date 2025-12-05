Nagpur: Woman Doctor Kills Boyfriend After Dispute Over Marriage

Nagpur, Maharashtra (December 5, 2025): In a bizarre but apparently carefully thought out plan, a young woman working as a BAMS doctor allegedly killed her boyfriend in his sleep following a heated argument about marriage and later turned the knife on herself to put the blame on the deceased. The incident took place in Nandanvan Colony, under the jurisdiction of Nandanvan police station.

According to the police, the 25-year-old Ritu Deshmukh stabbed her boyfriend Balaji Kalyane (24), both natives of Mudkhed in Nanded district, in the chest during the night while he was asleep. After killing him, she attempted to mislead authorities by inflicting wounds on herself and claiming that her boyfriend had attacked her before killing himself — a ploy to frame the incident as a mutual suicide or assault-attempt gone wrong.

However, investigators reviewing CCTV footage, technical evidence, and medical reports found her version of events inconsistent. Based on forensic evidence, the police uncovered that it was a premeditated murder, and the accused woman has been taken into custody.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the killing stemmed from a dispute between the couple over their future together, specifically, the woman who had refused the marriage proposal. The two were reportedly cousins. The refusal triggered repeated conflicts between them, and this final confrontation ended with a fatal outcome.

The gruesome nature of the crime and the attempt to stage a false narrative has caused widespread shock and outrage in the Nandanvan locality. Residents expressed disbelief that a medical professional — someone entrusted with healing — could commit such a heinous act.

Police say the investigation is ongoing as they examine relationships, motives and any possible accomplices.