Nagpur: Woman Police Constable Injured by Nylon Manja on Her Way to Duty on Makar Sankranti 2025

Nagpur, Maharashtra (January 14, 2025): A woman police constable in Nagpur was seriously injured by nylon manja while on her way to duty. The officer identified as Sheetal Khedkar is stationed at the Sitabuldi police station.

Khedkar was riding her bike when a sharp nylon manja struck her nose. She suffered significant injuries and was immediately taken to a private hospital for treatment. Her condition is now stable and out of danger.

This incident follows a similar event in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar where a police sub-inspector was critically injured by nylon manja. Local authorities are increasing patrols and using drones to monitor the use of this dangerous material. They have vowed to take strict action against anyone caught using nylon manja.