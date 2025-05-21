Nagpur Woman with Alleged Pakistan Links Goes Missing Near Kargil; Espionage Suspected

A mysterious disappearance near the India-Pakistan border has raised serious national security concerns. Sunita Jamgade, a nurse from Nagpur, has gone missing from a village near Kargil since May 17, and investigators now suspect possible links to Pakistani intelligence agencies. According to Ladakh Police Chief S.D. Singh Jamwal, Jamgade was in contact with several Pakistani mobile numbers before she vanished. Investigations also reveal that she had previously attempted to cross the border via the Attari-Wagah route, suggesting that this time, she may have successfully infiltrated Pakistan.

Left Child Behind, Vanished Without a Trace

Sunita had travelled to Hunderman, a remote village near Kargil, with her 12-year-old son. Shockingly, she abandoned the boy there before disappearing. The child is now under the care of the Child Welfare Committee. Her brother has filed a missing person report at Kapil Nagar Police Station in Nagpur.

Suspected Accomplice Detained

Authorities have detained a person believed to have helped Sunita in her attempt to cross the border. While her entry into Pakistan has not been officially confirmed, police have flagged her financial dealings as suspicious and are probing possible funding from external sources.

Who Is Sunita Jamgade?

Sunita was working as a nurse at a private hospital in Nagpur. Her sudden journey to Ladakh and unexplained presence near a sensitive border area have raised red flags. Central intelligence agencies, along with Ladakh Police, are now conducting an in-depth investigation into whether she was acting on behalf of Pakistan’s intelligence network.

This incident follows closely on the heels of the arrest of YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra in an unrelated espionage case, intensifying concerns over growing attempts to compromise India’s national security through covert civilian operations.