Nagpur: Woman's paramour among three held for her hubby's murder

A 40-year-old man was killed by the paramour of his wife and two others for objecting to her illicit relationship in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said.

Police arrested the accused trio within three hours of the incident on Saturday. The murder conspiracy was hatched by the accused woman who roped in her paramour and his two friends, an official said.

The victim was thrashed and strangled by three men in Dhapewada area. A case of murder and other sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered by the police.

Earlier in an similar incident, Police arrested a man for killing his nephew suspecting him of having illicit relations with his wife from the Palghar district in Maharashtra, said police.

According to the police, the incident happened in the Dahanu area of Palghar and the accused identified as Vinesh Harishchandra Tandel (40) was having a suspicion that his nephew Atul Vilas Tandel (23) was having illicit relations with his wife. Raged with this Tandel attacked Atul Vilas while he was sleeping the in his house. The accused barged into the house and brutally killed him by attacking him with a sharp-edged knife and iron pipe and then he fled from the spot, said police.