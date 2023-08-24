Nagpur: Women flock local markets ahead of Raksha Bandhan

Nagpur, the main market for rakhis in Vidarbha, is anticipated to generate over Rs 20 crore in business this year. Rakhis from Nagpur are distributed across Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh through more than 50 wholesalers in Itwari. As the Rakhi festival approaches, the market is witnessing a surge in women shoppers. Vendors note a 10-15% price increase in rakhis due to higher raw material costs.

Pankaj Padia, vice-president of Nagpur General Merchants Association and a wholesale rakhi trader, highlighted Nagpur's consistent prominence in the rakhi business. This year, rakhis featuring American Stone, Fancy, Evil Eye, Pearl, Unicorn, Doraemon, Batman, PUBG, Cartoon, Chhota Bheem, Light, and Music designs are in demand. Indigenous and eco-friendly rakhis, particularly those made from Melghat bamboo by local tribals, are sought after both within India and internationally.

The manufacturing of handmade rakhis has gained momentum in Nagpur over recent years, with high demand across various segments. These rakhis are crafted by women and self-help groups, involving meticulous home-based work. The preparation for handmade rakhis begins as early as six months in advance, but their production volume remains limited due to the extended crafting time.

During Raksha Bandhan, chocolates have replaced traditional sweets. Renowned companies have introduced a range of chocolates for the special occasion, available in boxes priced from Rs 50 to Rs 500 in local sweet shops. Chocolates have gained popularity among both children and young adults, outpacing traditional sweets like pedhe, jalebi, rasmalai, and shrikhand. As Raksha Bandhan approaches, the sale of chocolates has witnessed a notable surge in local shops.