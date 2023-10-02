Nagpur: Youth commits suicide by jumping into Futala Lake

In a tragic incident, a 30-year-old youth identified as Shankar Ramdas Badwaik allegedly committed suicide by jumping into Futala Lake during an evening walk with a friend. The distressing event transpired under the jurisdiction of the Ambazari police station.

The deceased, a resident of Mauli Nagar, Wadi, was originally from Sawangi near Chandur railway in Amravati district and had been residing in Nagpur for some time. On the fateful Sunday evening, he accompanied a friend for a walk near Futala Lake. Suddenly and without warning, he climbed the lake's wall and plunged into the water.

His friend raised an alarm, prompting onlookers to call the police and fire brigade. Firefighters successfully retrieved his lifeless body from the lake. Rushed to Mayo Hospital, he was pronounced dead by doctors. A case has been registered at Ambazari police station based on instructions from the deceased's brother, Akash.