Nagpur: Youth drowns in Makardhokda lake; one body recovered, search ongoing for second

Less than a month after a tragic incident on July 13 when a young individual from Butibori lost their life in Makardhokda lake in Umred taluka, another distressing incident occurred. On Monday, around 3 pm, two young men, unable to resist the allure of swimming, tragically lost their lives. The victims have been identified as Ayush Ishwar Satpudke (22) and Nikhil Mukunda Bhagat (25). This heart-wrenching event unfolded near the municipal pumphouse situated at Makardhokda Lake.

Ayush Satpudke's body was discovered around 6 pm, while the search for Nikhil Bhagat continued until 7.30 pm. The operation was aided by the functioning of the pumphouse, but unfortunately, the search had to be halted eventually.

On Monday around 2 pm, the deceased individuals, Ayush Satpudke and his cousin Prajwal Dilip Satpudke (24) along with Nikhil Bhagat and Aniket Vijay Kamble (26) arrived at Makardhokda Lake on two motorcycles.

While at the lake area, all four friends enjoyed their time. Tragically, Ayush and Nikhil decided to enter the lake, having taken off their clothes, unaware of the water's depth or their inability to swim. They ended up drowning in a deep section of the lake. Their two other friends, who were a distance away, noticed the situation, raised an alarm, and rushed to help. Sadly, the two had already drowned by the time their friends reached them.

Ayush's body was recovered around 6 pm. Upon learning of the incident, the families of the four young men quickly arrived at the scene. Both Ayush and Nikhil were unmarried and came from financially challenged backgrounds.