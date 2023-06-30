Nagpur: Youth murdered for messaging girlfriend on Instagram

The city of Nagpur is witnessing a steady rise in crime incidents. Recently, a disturbing incident occurred in Jaripatka, where a man was brutally murdered in broad daylight for simply sending a message to his girlfriend on Instagram. The tragic incident occurred on Thursday in Republican Nagar near Barakholi. The young man was subjected to a vicious assault using an iron rod and a sharp weapon, resulting in his immediate death.

As per the information provided by the police, the victim in this case is identified as Shreyansh Patil, and the accused is named Amit Meshram. Shreyansh Patil and Amit Meshram were friends, and both of them were also friends with a girl, who happened to be Shreyansh Patil's girlfriend. A few days ago, Amit Meshram sent a complimentary message about Shreyansh Patil's girlfriend on Instagram. The girl then shared this message as a story on her Instagram. Upon seeing this, Shreyansh got extremely angry and messaged Amit on Instagram, warning him not to send any more messages to his girlfriend.

As a result of the intense argument between the two, Amit decided to take revenge on Shreyansh. On Thursday, Amit, along with two other young boys, visited Shreyansh's house and took him to a nearby Buddhist temple, where Shreyansh had a knife with him. A scuffle ensued at the temple, during which Amit and the other two attacked Shreyansh with a rod and a sharp weapon, leading to his immediate death. After the incident, Amit fled the scene but was later taken to a hospital for medical treatment. Sadly, he succumbed to his injuries. The police have apprehended Amit Meshram, the accused, and the other two individuals involved in the incident.