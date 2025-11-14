Naigaon Theft Case: Woman Nabbed With Stolen Property Worth ₹6 Lakh While Trying to Flee

In a prompt and well-coordinated action, the Naigaon Police Crime Detection Branch apprehended a 30-year-old woman accused of stealing gold ornaments, cash, mobile phones and several other valuables amounting to more than ₹6 lakh from a flat in Suntek World, Naigaon East. The investigation team managed to recover almost all the stolen belongings just as the woman was reportedly getting ready to travel to her hometown. Officials stated that the quick response played a key role in preventing the accused from escaping with the valuables. The case has drawn attention due to the trust the family had in the woman.

As per the police, the theft took place between 10:30 p.m. on November 11 and 7:00 a.m. on November 12, while complainant Vibhu Vijay Soni was asleep inside his 14th-floor residence. Soni and his sisters, Sonia and Manisha, had completed dinner and retired for the night, unaware of the events unfolding in their home. During this time, the accused, identified as Manisha Omkar Sharma, allegedly exploited the situation and gained access to their belongings. The family remained completely unaware of the theft until the next morning, when they discovered that valuables were missing and subsequently informed the authorities.

Police officials stated that Manisha, who was treated by the family as a sister-like figure, allegedly stole gold ornaments, cash, and the mobile phones belonging to Soni and Sonia, along with other household valuables stored in a suitcase. The overall worth of the stolen property was estimated at ₹6,01,000. Following Soni’s formal complaint, the police registered a case under Section 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, at the Naigaon Police Station. The betrayal of trust in this incident further intensified the seriousness of the matter and prompted the authorities to initiate a detailed investigation to trace the accused.

During the probe, police teams analysed CCTV footage from nearby locations, followed several technical leads, and also acted upon vital information provided by an informant. Their efforts led them to the Vasai railway station locality, where the accused was allegedly making preparations to leave the area. She was detained and later admitted to committing the theft during questioning. Acting swiftly, officers were able to prevent her escape and secure crucial evidence in the case, confirming her involvement. The arrest marked an important breakthrough, helping investigators piece together the sequence of events leading up to the theft.

Officials recovered most of the stolen items—including gold jewellery, cash, mobile phones and other belongings—valued at ₹5,91,470 from a suitcase in her possession. This recovery brought substantial relief to the family, as almost the entire amount reported stolen was retrieved. The accused remains in custody as police continue their investigation to determine if anyone else was linked to the act or if it was planned independently. Authorities are also reviewing additional CCTV footage and verifying the accused’s movements to strengthen the case. Further legal steps will follow based on findings from the ongoing inquiry.