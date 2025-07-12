Naigaon Tragedy: 15-Year-Old Boy Dies of Electric Shock While Retrieving Shuttlecock During Badminton Game; CCTV Footage Surfaces (VIDEO)

Mumbai, Maharashtra (July 12, 2025): A 15-year-old boy died after receiving an electric shock while playing badminton in a housing society in Naigaon on Friday evening. The tragic incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the area. Police have registered a case of accidental death and initiated further investigation.

According to reports, the deceased has been identified as Akash Santosh Sahu, a Class 10 student. Around 7 p.m., Akash was playing badminton with his friends when the shuttlecock got stuck near a window of the building. He climbed up to retrieve it and came into contact with a live wire.

Initially, his friends could not understand what had happened. One of them tried to help Akash down and also received a mild shock but escaped with no serious injuries. Soon after, Akash collapsed on the ground.

The disturbing moment was recorded on the society’s CCTV system. Police have started investigating the incident and registered an accidental death report.

Eight-Year-Old Injured by Street Light Shock in Kalwa

In a separate incident in Kalwa, an eight-year-old boy sustained injuries after receiving an electric shock from a street light in the Parsik Nagar area on Friday night. A municipal officer said that after being informed, officials from the electricity department and the fire brigade rushed to the spot and disconnected the power supply to the street light.

The boy suffered minor injuries to his right leg and was treated at a nearby private hospital.