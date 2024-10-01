Nair Medical College Sexual Harassment Case: CM Shinde Orders Transfer of Hospital Dean For Neglecting Molestation Complaints

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has taken serious action in response to molestation complaints at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-run Nair Hospital and Medical College. He has ordered a thorough inquiry to ensure justice for the victims and instructed BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani to conduct an in-depth investigation. Dean Sudhir Medhekar, accused of ignoring the complaints, has been transferred, with Cooper Hospital Dean Shailesh Mohite appointed as his replacement. "This is a serious matter, and we will thoroughly investigate. Our commitment is to provide a safe environment in hospitals," Shinde stated. The government's response comes in the wake of the recent Kolkata rape incident and criticism over the handling of the Badlapur rape case.

The reshuffle at Nair Hospital occurred following a hearing on Thursday at Prabhadevi, where several female students voiced complaints against a suspended assistant professor accused of sexual harassment. To date, approximately 10 complaints have been filed against him. The hearing, organized by directive from the BMC’s additional municipal commissioner, was conducted by the Savitribai Phule Women's Resource Centre’s (SPGRC) Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) and the Sexual Harassment Prevention Committee. Nair Hospital’s own ICC, alongside the Local Complaints Committee (LCC), had previously recommended transferring the assistant professor to another college. However, the civic authorities eventually suspended him, calling for a higher-level ICC to conduct a detailed investigation.

The Association of State Medical Interns (ASMI) issued a statement following the hearing, indicating that multiple complaints had been submitted, with several students coming forward to testify. ASMI noted that evidence had been provided against both the assistant professor and the dean. They further warned of initiating a statewide agitation in Maharashtra if their demands were not met. According to sources, three female students recounted their experiences with the accused professor, alleging threats of academic repercussions for filing formal complaints. One student mentioned that the professor deliberately withheld evaluating her exam answer, pressuring her to meet him. During those meetings, she said, he assaulted her multiple times, breaking down while recounting the ordeal. Another student reported a similar experience, stating that the professor would summon her under the pretense of academic discussions before assaulting her.