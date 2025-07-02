Nala Sopara Traffic Update: 2-KM Long Jam Reported Near Tulinj Road Naka in Early Hours

A two-kilometre-long traffic jam was reported on Tuesday morning, July 2, causing delays and frustration for commuters travelling for work. According to the news agency IANS, huge vehicular traffic was reported at around 9 AM near Tulinj Road Naka in Nala Sopara East, Palghar district of Maharashtra. According to locals, vehicular congestion has been caused by roadside encroachments, unregulated auto-rickshaw parking, and a lack of traffic police.

Vehicular Traffic Reported in Nala Sopara

pic.twitter.com/ri1TSuhDCk — IANS (@ians_india) July 2, 2025

Meanwhile, the monsoon arrived in the districts of Maharashtra, including Palghar. Potential traffic jams were reported in several areas. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate spells of rain are expected at isolated places across several districts in Maharashtra, including Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Mumbai, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Nanded, Latur, Osmanabad, Nandurbar, Nashik, Pune, Satara, and Kolhapur.

According to the weather department, July 3 will experience the heaviest rain. On Thursday, day temperatures are expected to reach 30°C, and night temperatures are expected to dip to around 26°C.