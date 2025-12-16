Nalasopara Crime: Man Strangles Wife to Death After She Confronts Him Over Extramarital Affair; Arrested

Mumbai: Man arrested for strangling his wife to death and framing it as missing. He committed this crime after having argument over his extramarital affair. After killing to clear the proof he threw her body into farm and concocted a story that his wife had gone missing.

This heinous crime came to light when, post-mortem report revealed the cause of her death. Following which murder case was registered at the Mandavi Police Station in Virar, on December 15, 2025 and accused husband was arrested. Accused identified as Vijay Chavan and wife Swati resided in Vadghar, Mandavi area of Virar. According to FPJ report, Swati discovered that her husband was having an affair with a married woman from the same village and then had an argument before, but on December 14, when her husband received a call from the woman she confronted him and a fight broke out, leading to a heated argument. In a fit of rage, the husband strangled his wife to death.

Later he dumped her body in a pond nearby and came back home, after which he made up the story that his wife went missing from the jungle. Upon searching the pond, the wife's body was recovered. Initially, a case of accidental death was registered at the Mandavi Police Station around 10 PM, and the body was sent for post-mortem.

Also Read: Nalasopara Murder: Woman, Her Lover Arrested from Pune for Killing and Burying Husband Inside House

Mandvi Police Station Senior PI, Ranjit Andhale stated, "After receiving information about the incident late at night, we initially registered an accidental death. However, based on the suspicious movements of the husband, we interrogated him thoroughly, and he confessed to strangling his wife. We have registered a murder case and arrested the husband."