Nalasopara Election Results 2024: BJP's Rajan Balkrishna Naik Wins Against BVA's Kshitij Hitendra Thakur

BJP's Rajan Balkrishna Naik has emerged victorious with 164243 votes against BVA's Kshitij Hitendra Thakur in the Nalasopara constituency for Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024. In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Kshitij Hitendra Thakur of BVA won in this seat defeating Pradeep Rameshwar Sharma of Shiv Sena by a margin of 43,704 which was 16.24% of the total votes cast for the seat. BVA had a vote share of 55.70% in 2019 in this seat.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Kshitij Hitendra Thakur of BVA won in this seat defeating Rajan Balkrishna Naik of BJP by a margin of 54,499 which was 24.13% of the total votes cast for the seat. BVA had a vote share of 50.28% in 2014 in this seat. In the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Thakur Kshitiji Hitendra of BVA won in this seat defeating Chavan Shirish Jayram of SS by a margin of 40,782 which was 24.14% of the total votes cast for the seat. BVA had a vote share of 52.84% in 2009 in this seat.

A total of 12 candidates were in the fray for the Nalasopara Assembly seat in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly election: Adv Suchit Suresh Gaikwad (Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi), Balram Subedar Thakur (Independent), Danny, Suresh Mone (Bahujan Samaj Party), Dhananjay Vithal Gawade (Prahar Janshakti Party), Haresh Ambo Bhagat (Independent), Kirtiraj Bhagwat Lokhande (Independent), Kshitij Hitendra Thakur (Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi), Narsing Ramesh Aadavale (Rashtriya Samaj Paksha), Rajan Balkrishna Naik (Bharatiya Janata Party), Sandeep Amarnath Pandey (Indian National Congress), Vinod Lalu Patil (Independent), Vinod Shankar More (Maharashtra Navnirman sena).

In the 2019 Assembly election, there were 14 candidates from this constituency and in 2014, the number of contestants from this seat was 9, while 9 candidates contested from Nalasopara in 2009.