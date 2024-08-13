Nalasopara Rape Case: Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Raping 14-Year-Old Student in Palghar District

Police have arrested a teacher for allegedly raping a 14-year-old student on several occasions at his private tuition classes at Nalasopara in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Tuesday. According to reports, the accused, identified as Amit Dubey (30), was arrested on Monday. The incident happened between March and July this year, the accused called the victim to his tuition centre on some pretext and raped her.

Based on the complaint filed by the girl, a case was registered against Dubey under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 64 (2) (f) (being a relative, guardian or teacher of, or a person in a position of trust or authority towards the woman commits rape on such woman) and 65 (1) (rape of a woman under sixteen years of age), and also under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.