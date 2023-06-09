Nana Patole accuses BJP for trying to vitiate atmosphere in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to vitiate atmosphere in the state, where tension prevailed in some districts over social media posts, and claimed the ruling party was busy targeting the Opposition instead of addressing issues faced by people.

Patole said the BJP was set to lose in Maharashtra in the next year's polls and the upcoming visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, considered a key election strategist, to the state will not make any difference to its electoral fortunes. To a query on Amit Shah's Maharashtra tour, Patole said the home minister could not stop violence in Manipur, where he camped for several days, and has failed to address border issues in the North-east.

Patole said the central as well as the Maharashtra governments have failed to address issues like rising inflation, unemployment, poverty and also problems of farmers. BJP was only busy in election publicity and people were very angry with the saffron outfit, said the Congress leader. The ruling party was trying to vitiate atmosphere in Maharashtra and targeting Opposition leaders, he said. Patole's comments came in the backdrop of tension in some districts in the last few days over controversial social media posts.

Shah will address a rally in Nanded city in central Maharashtra on June 10 as part of a special month-long outreach campaign launched by the BJP on completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi government. Besides Lok Sabha elections, Maharashtra will see Assembly polls in 2024.