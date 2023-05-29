Nana Patole accuses BJP of anti-women mentality in statue removal incident

During the celebration of Savarkar Jayanti at Maharashtra Sadan, statues of Rajmata Ahilyabai Holkar and Kranti Jyoti Savitribai Phule were taken down. Nana Patole, the president of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), expressed his strong disapproval of this act, considering it an offensive gesture towards these revered figures who have been a source of inspiration for the society. Patole demanded that both the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister publicly apologize to the people for this incident, recognizing the gravity of the situation.

State Congress President Nana Patole has condemned the removal of statues of Kranti Jyoti Savitribai Phule and Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar. Speaking to journalists, Patole stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does not respect women and such incidents occur due to their anti-women mentality. He further mentioned that the BJP, fueled by their power, can do anything, as was witnessed at Maharashtra Sadan. Patole asserted that the BJP is attempting to rewrite history by leveraging their position of power. The incident in the Maharashtra House has caused a stir, and Patole demanded strong action against the culprits. He criticized the BJP for conveniently forgetting the remembrance of great figures like Mahatma Gandhi and Buddha, who are revered globally but seem to be overlooked within the country.

Addressing the media, Patole clarified, "As the president of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, I will remain in this position until the forthcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections." He dismissed the recent reports circulating in the media for the past few days, stating that they are baseless. He emphasized that these reports are unrelated to the meetings held by state leaders with senior leaders in Delhi regarding the state president's post.