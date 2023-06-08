Nana Patole accuses BJP of inciting riots in Maharashtra by fanning religious sentiments

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole accused the ruling BJP of inciting riots in the state by fanning people’s religious sentiments, and sought the resignation of Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, alleging that he has failed to maintain the law and order situation.

Patole said an experienced and competent person should be given the responsibility of the home department. Congress leader also asked how those who glorify Mughal emperor Aurangzeb have become active ever since deputy chief minister Fadnavis became the home minister.

Patole was targeting BJP and Fadnavis against the backdrop of some youths displaying photos of Aurangzeb in a procession in Ahmednagar and tension in Kolhapur city on Wednesday over the alleged use of Tipu Sultan’s image along with an objectionable audio message as social media status by some locals.

He also referred to the alleged rape and murder of an 18-year-old college student, who was found dead in her hostel room in Mumbai. Creating communal tension is part of the BJP’s cunning plan to further their political interests. It is shameful that women and girls are not safe in Mumbai, he alleged.

Patole appealed to people to maintain peace and not believe in rumours. Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government, which came to power in the state through a conspiracy, has completely failed to maintain law and order. The morale of criminals has gone up and the police are failing to take action against them, he said.

Now again fanatical forces are trying to spoil the atmosphere by pushing the issue of Aurangzeb in Ahmednagar and Kolhapur districts. If there was a competent police department, criminals would not have become so bold. It is a cunning plan of BJP to incite riots by fanning the religious issues in the state. Is Fadnavis unconsciously ignoring such incidents? Patole asked.

The home department’s job is to maintain law and order in the state, but what are the home minister and the police machinery doing? This is a question for the people of the state, he said.