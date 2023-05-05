Nana Patole accuses Central govt for trying to weaken Maha by transferring business activities to Gujarat

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole accused the Central government of trying to weaken Maharashtra by transferring business activities to Gujarat.

Patole said, the financial hub in Mumbai is transferred to Gujarat. Our business activities are also being transferred to Gujarat. The main hub of the stock exchange is being taken to Gujarat, Centre is trying to weaken Mumbai financially. Centre is trying to destroy not just Mumbai, but the entire Maharashtra.

Yesterday, Patole said Congress will take to the streets if a special session of the Maharashtra legislature was not called to discuss issues including crop loss due to unseasonal rains and the Barsu refinery row, the party said. A special session was needed to discuss these and other issues, Patole said.If a special session is not convened, the Congress will take to the streets and protest across the state, he said. The Vajramuth rallies of the Maha Vikas Aghadi of the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP have been rescheduled due to inclement weather, Patole said.