Nana Patole alleges Maha govt not keen to face questions concerning farmers

Nana Patole, the chief of Maharashtra Congress, asserted that the government showed reluctance in addressing queries related to farmers following the dismissal of an adjournment motion put forth by his party counterpart and leader of the opposition in the assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar. An adjournment motion is moved to discuss a definite matter of urgent public importance.

Speaking to journalists at Vidhan Bhavan here after the adjournment of the House on the first day of the Winter Session, Patole said that had the government been serious about issues tied to farmers, then it would have allowed the adjournment motion moved by Wadettiwar. Patole said the government should spell out clearly whether it wants to help the farmers or just make announcements.

The Congress leader asserted that the Eknath Shinde government is willing to deliberate on matters concerning Vidarbha but is unwilling to address issues pertaining to farmers in the region. Accusing the government of treating its visit to Nagpur as mere tourism, he emphasized that, in practical terms, this session will effectively last only five days. The Winter Session, which commenced on Thursday, is slated to conclude on December 20.

Earlier in the day, the Opposition staged a protest at the Vidhan Bhavan, advocating for a farm loan waiver, bonuses on paddy crop, and an increase in the minimum support prices (MSP) for cotton and soybean. The opposition highlighted that farmers have been adversely affected by unseasonal rains and hailstorms.