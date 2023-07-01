Nana Patole alleges Shinde govt has set Maharashtra back by ten years

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole alleged that the state has regressed by 10 years in the first year of the unconstitutional, insensitive and corrupt Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government and that the double-engine has derailed.

Shiv Sena-BJP government completed its first year in office on Friday. Shinde took oath as the chief minister on June 30 last year after his rebellion split the original Shiv Sena and triggered the fall of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in which the Congress was a ruling partner.

People of the state wish that this misgovernance should end soon, Patole said. Due to a part-time home minister, criminals are roaming scott-free, the police are lethargic and there is a rise in crimes against women, alleged the Congress leader.

It has been a year since the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was overthrown by a conspiracy and the Shinde-Fadnavis government was formed. This year has been marked by treachery and dishonesty with the people of Maharashtra and the state has regressed by at least 10 years, Patole alleged.

He said the self-respecting people of Maharashtra do not want this unconstitutional, insensitive and corrupt government and want it to go as soon as possible. Patole claimed that all the decisions taken during the formation of this government have been termed wrong by the Supreme Court.