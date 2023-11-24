Nana Patole calls Maratha-OBC controversy government-sponsored

The ongoing controversy between the Maratha and OBC communities in the state, which has escalated in recent days, appears to be a deliberately manufactured issue. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) needs to fulfill its commitments to the Maratha, OBC, and Dhangar communities. If the government asserts that it won't deprive anyone of their entitlements, it should explicitly communicate its actions to the public. Unfortunately, the government's stance remains unclear. State Congress President Nana Patole has asserted that the existing conflict between the two communities is orchestrated by the government itself. Patole urges the government to quell the turmoil surrounding reservation issues, emphasizing the need for a resolution to the ongoing dispute.

Addressing the media in Nagpur, State Congress President Nana Patole highlighted the pressing concerns of unemployment, inflation, and farmers' issues within the state. Expressing dissatisfaction with the government's lack of attention to these critical matters, Patole criticized the government for its apparent disconnect with the sentiments of farmers, unemployed youth, and the general public. According to Patole, the Congress prioritizes the fundamental issues faced by the people of Maharashtra, asserting that every concern is significant to both the Congress and the state's residents.

Patole went on to criticize the BJP, labeling it as an anti-reservation party. He pointed to the Prime Minister's stance, accusing him of attempting to undermine reservation by suggesting that poverty transcends caste. In contrast, Patole emphasized the Congress's unequivocal position on the reservation matter, advocating for a caste-wise census as a viable solution to address the concerns of various communities, including Marathas, OBCs, and Dhangars. Patole declared that such a decision would be implemented if the Congress assumes power.