Nana Patole claims both deputy chief ministers eyeing CM’s chair

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole criticised the Eknath Shinde-led government for failing to name guardian ministers for 17 districts and asserted that both deputy chief ministers were eyeing the CM's position.

The three ruling partners Shiv Sena, BJP and Ajit Pawar faction of NCP are competing to loot the state coffers, he said. In this government, one minister is the guardian minister of six districts. Nineteen guardian ministers have been appointed for 36 districts. This means 17 districts still do not have a full-time guardian minister, said Patole.

The Congress leader said the government is in a quandary over who will do the flag-hoisting on August 15, referring to a list of ministers assigned to hoist the Tricolour at district headquarters on Independence Day. The government had earlier announced that the flag-hoisting will be done by the district magistrates and commissioners in the absence of a guardian minister, but changes had to be made to it, Patole told reporters here.

Both deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar are eyeing the CM’s chair. There’s confusion and utter chaos in the government, Patole claimed. Congress leaders alleged that the three-party government is not at all concerned about the issues of the people. He said the administration is not functioning and officials in the rank of tehsildar are being caught red-handed taking bribes.