Nana Patole demands GST waiver on farm inputs, slams BJP's policies

Recent unseasonal rains and hailstorms have inflicted significant losses on farmers, damaging standing crops and leafy vegetables. Despite this, no assessment of the damage has been made yet due to the government and administration's lack of time.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Nana Patole has cautioned the government to promptly provide financial aid to farmers without waiting for assessments. Otherwise, the Congress will take to the streets to protest against the government.

State Congress President Nana Patole addressed reporters at Tilak Bhavan, stating that the state's farmers are facing increased suicide rates, inflation, and other difficulties. The BJP government has raised the prices of fertilisers and diesel, making them unaffordable for farmers, while also imposing GST on farm equipment. The Modi government has waived crores of rupees in GST for Adani, but farmers continue to bear the burden of this tax. Patole demanded the government to waive GST on farm inputs to alleviate the burden on farmers.

The imposition of GST on farm implements is an act of robbery against farmers and must be stopped. Furthermore, farmers are being deceived with the promise of receiving Rs. 2,000 under the Kisan Samman Yojana scheme, which has been deemed fraudulent. The bank recovers this amount in loan instalments, making it impossible for farmers who already have loans to access this money, Patole said.

The government's poor planning caused a mishap at the Maharashtra Bhushan award function, leaving 14 people injured in Kharghar. Now, the Shinde government is facing criticism for its treatment of the locals regarding the Barsu refinery in Ratnagiri district. The Congress party is speaking out against the injustice done to the people of Barsu, who value nature. The government should not harm the natural beauty of Konkan, and we will not let it be destroyed in the name of development, he added.

The government is rushing to build the refinery despite opposition from locals. Congress leaders have spoken to people in Barsu and will meet the Governor regarding this issue. The project seems to be benefiting corrupt officials rather than the public, the Congress state president said.