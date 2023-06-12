Nana Patole demands President's rule and dismissal of State govt in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole said that seeing the way religious riots are happening again and again in the Maharashtra. We demand from the President of India that the current government at the centre should be dismissed and President's rule should be imposed because the law and order has deteriorated.

The state has witnessed a deteriorating atmosphere after the lathi charge on the Warkaris during the departure of Dnyaneshwar Mauli's Palkhi in Alandi. The incident occurred when devotees were scrambling to gain entry into Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Samadhi Mandir in Alandi town, 22 km from Pune city, during the ceremonial procession which is part of the annual Ashadhi Ekadashi pilgrimage to Pandharpur.

Incidents of communal tension have taken place in various cities of Maharashtra recently over the alleged glorification of Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan. In Kolhapur city, protesters pelted stones during a demonstration against the alleged use of Tipu Sultan's image along with an objectionable audio message as social media 'status' by a few locals on Wednesday.