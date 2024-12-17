Nana Patole Expresses Willingness To Resign As Congress Chief; High Command Will Take Call

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Tuesday announced that he has expressed his willingness to resign from the post, leaving the final decision to the party high command. Speaking to reporters at the Vidhan Bhavan premises, Patole also stated that the Congress's group leader in the state legislature would be selected later in the day.

Following the party's worst-ever defeat in the Maharashtra assembly elections, sources earlier claimed that senior Congress leader Nana Patole had urged the central leadership to relieve him of his organisational responsibilities. However, Patole clarified last week that he had not tendered his resignation and dismissed the claims as mere rumours being spread.

Patole said the Congress's Maharashtra in-charge will arrive in the city on Tuesday evening, and the party's group leader in the state legislature will be elected. Queried whether he has tendered his resignation from the state chief's post, Patole said, "I have expressed my willingness. The party high command will decide on the same."

In the recently held Maharashtra assembly polls, the ruling Mahayuti secured a resounding victory, retaining power with a commanding 230 out of 288 seats. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi faced a heavy defeat, winning only 46 seats, with the Congress managing to secure just 16 of them.

