Nana Patole on Ajit Pawar: 'Modi hai to mumkin hai' for CM position

In a recent interview, Ajit Pawar expressed his desire to become the Chief Minister, sparking a fresh round of political discussions in the state. Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar, the NCP chief, has also commented on the Maha Vikas Aghadi, stating that the present alliance may not necessarily be the same tomorrow, making it difficult to predict the future.

When asked by reporters if Ajit Pawar could become the Chief Minister, Congress state president Nana Patole responded that anything is possible in politics and no one can predict who will be friends or enemies. He added the statement "Modi hai to mumkin hai," which translates to "If Modi is there, anything is possible."

Nana Patole also emphasized that he cannot predict the future and that the Congress party believes in upholding democratic principles. He stated that in the upcoming elections, more Congress MLAs will be elected, and the party will have the opportunity to form the government and appoint the Chief Minister.

Congress aims to draw people from neighbouring districts to attend the Vajramuth rally in Mumbai. Although Sharad Pawar is a prominent leader, he has not attended previous Vajramuth meetings. Nana Patole emphasized that Congress is firmly against the Modi government and will address issues like unemployment and inflation.