Nana Patole on BJP's Karnataka manifesto says, BJP will lose and Congress will win over 150 seats

Maharashtra congress president Nana Patole speaks on Bharatiya Janata Party's Karnataka manifesto said BJP will get defeated and Congress will win over 150 seats.

Earlier, Nana Patole wondered when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will do a Mann ki Baat on issues such as inflation and unemployment. On a day when the 100th episode of PM Modi’s monthly radio programme was aired, Patole said the prime minister should clarify his ties with businessman (Gautam) Adani. Instead of talking about other things, Modiji should tell people about his relationship with Adani.

BJP released its election manifesto. BJP chief JP Nadda unveiled the manifesto in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and party veteran BS Yeddyurappa at 11 am at the party headquarters in Bengaluru today.

The saffron party has promised three free gas cylinders and 500 ml milk daily for BPL (Below Poverty Line) cardholders. Along with this, Atal Ahaara Kendra will provide food at affordable cost in every ward, the BJP promised in its manifesto.The BJP and the opposition Congress have already roped in star campaigners and have been conducting road shows all over Karnataka.